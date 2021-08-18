LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the July 15th total of 905,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 51.6% in the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $79,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after acquiring an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in LexinFintech by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

