Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ASG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 229,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $9.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
