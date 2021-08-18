Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 229,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 375,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 60,286 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

