Liberum Capital Raises Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Plus500 stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,506 ($19.68). The company had a trading volume of 220,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,673. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,387.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

