Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Short Interest Update

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the July 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LWAY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 31,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,200. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

In other Lifeway Foods news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $27,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,010,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $289,970. Insiders own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

