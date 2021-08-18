Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Issues Earnings Results

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ZEV opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

