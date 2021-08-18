Lightstreams (PHT) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $798.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.97 or 0.00851418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00102919 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.