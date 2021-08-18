Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $22.16. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 822 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $830.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

