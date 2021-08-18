Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Tops $106.38 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00009665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $557.38 million and $106.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052156 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00028324 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002426 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,796,538 coins and its circulating supply is 128,878,210 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

