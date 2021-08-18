Listed Funds Trust (TSX:OVT) Coverage Initiated at Fundamental Research

Investment analysts at Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Listed Funds Trust (TSX:OVT) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$1.23 price target on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Oculus VisionTech Inc. (TSXV: OVT / OTCQB: OVTZ) – Data Privacy Compliance Platform to Amazon and Salesforce Clients – Initiating Coverage” and dated August 10, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

