LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.LivaNova also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. 2,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,651. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.