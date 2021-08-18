Lobstex Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,377,268 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

