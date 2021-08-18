Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:CNCR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.39. Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

