Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Cap of $90.56 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $90.56 million and approximately $18.50 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

