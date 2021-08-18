Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,481.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

