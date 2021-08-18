Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $17.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.73. 16,962,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

