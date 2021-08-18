Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.