Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.13 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.47-1.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

