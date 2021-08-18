Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande Buys 31,000 Shares

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $246,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. On average, analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.