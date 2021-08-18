MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGNX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.25. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in MacroGenics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,100 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MacroGenics by 20.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after acquiring an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

