Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $19.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE:M opened at $18.27 on Monday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

