MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

MAG stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.83 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MAG Silver by 17,823.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 42.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.