Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report sales of $113.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $111.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $94.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $455.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.10 million to $456.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $499.65 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $514.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,736. The firm has a market cap of $927.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

