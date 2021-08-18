Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of MGA opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

