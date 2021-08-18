Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,768 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.75% of Malibu Boats worth $26,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $234,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.60.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

