Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $58.86 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

