Marc David Benathen Purchases 3,067 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CFO Marc David Benathen acquired 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LFMD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. 47,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,744. The firm has a market cap of $193.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFMD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

