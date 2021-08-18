MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Update

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

MKTX opened at $474.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.92. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,434 shares of company stock worth $15,643,621. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

