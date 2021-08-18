Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Position Lifted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Marten Transport worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.98. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

