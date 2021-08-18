Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $27.60

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.60, but opened at $26.54. Matador Resources shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 940 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.