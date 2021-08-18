Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.