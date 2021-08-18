Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 3,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.48 and a one year high of $136.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.06. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

