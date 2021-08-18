Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

A number of analysts have commented on MMX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

MMX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 3,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.10. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

