McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get McAfee alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.14. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth about $26,387,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 597,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.