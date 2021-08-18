MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDU. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. 552,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,126. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

