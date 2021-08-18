Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.50. Medacta Group has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

