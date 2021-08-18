Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Update

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,600 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the July 15th total of 3,392,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,959,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDCN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,022,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,404,000. Medican Enterprises has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

