Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Update

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,600 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the July 15th total of 3,392,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,959,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MDCN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,022,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,404,000. Medican Enterprises has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Medican Enterprises Company Profile
Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.