MediShares (MDS) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MediShares has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $250,555.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.67 or 0.00854111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00102982 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

