MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNFF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. MedMen Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25.
About MedMen Enterprises
