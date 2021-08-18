Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Increased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $130.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.86. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.