Meme Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.50 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Meme has a market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $641.36 or 0.01416540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

