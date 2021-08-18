Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post sales of $40.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.60 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $169.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $170.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $158.10 million, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $161.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,896. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $496.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

