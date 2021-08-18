Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCARY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17. Mercari has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

