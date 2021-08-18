Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $13.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercer International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Mercer International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,357. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $724.44 million, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

