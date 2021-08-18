Metis (METIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $199,978.00

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Metis has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $199,978.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00008826 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00850381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00047875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00103537 BTC.

About Metis

Metis (METIS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.