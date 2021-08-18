Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of MBNKF remained flat at $$1.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.13. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

