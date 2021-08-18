Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $187,721.12 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $143,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MTD opened at $1,546.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,562.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,433.16.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.