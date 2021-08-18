Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $187,721.12 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $143,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MTD opened at $1,546.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,562.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,433.16.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
