Michael Bigham Sells 32,030 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $163,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 2,050,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,417. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,041,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

