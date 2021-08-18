Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. 1,191,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.59.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

