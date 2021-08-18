Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner Sells 8,050 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Zinsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.62. 13,877,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,234,418. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

