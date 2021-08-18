Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.1% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,096. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.